The Frenchman has jumped to the defence of his team-mate amid the speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford

Raphael Varane has rejected the notion that Manchester United would be stronger without Cristiano Ronaldo, describing the veteran striker as "a legend". Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions during his homecoming season at Old Trafford, but was still subjected to intense criticism as the Red Devils recorded their lowest-ever points tally in the Premier League.

GOAL understands that Ronaldo is pushing for a transfer after United's failure to qualify for the Champions League, but Varane still hopes to continue playing alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

What has Varane said about Ronaldo?

Ronaldo's perceived reluctance to press high up the pitch was seen as a major contributor to United's struggles in 2021-22, and it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag's new regime would run more smoothly if the 37-year-old does indeed move on this summer.

Varane has never had any doubts about Ronaldo's role in the squad, however, as he told BBC Sport amid the club's pre-season tour of the United States: "That debate was outside of the dressing room.

"We know his quality. And we know he's very famous. So we know a lot of people will speak about the performance of the team and his performance.

"Cristiano is a great competitor. He's a legend and he always helps the team, so obviously it's very good to play with him."

Club captain Harry Maguire also came under scrutiny for his displays last term, which sparked talk of Ronaldo replacing him as skipper, but Ten Hag has confirmed that the defender will retain the armband for now.

Maguire was booed in United's last pre-season outing against Crystal Palace, but Varane remains fully behind his centre-back partner.

"Competition is good for the team," he said. "Harry is a very important player for us. He's the captain and obviously he has a lot of good qualities.

"The team will always be better with this competition. Every great club is like this. If everyone wants to fight for the team, that's a good thing."

Does Varane regret joining Man Utd?



Varane left Real Madrid after 10 trophy-laden seasons to join United last summer - a decision which ultimately saw him miss out on the chance to win a fifth Champions League winners' medal.

Asked if he regrets swapping the Santiago Bernabeu for Old Trafford, the Frenchman replied: "No, absolutely not.

"In football, you have to challenge yourself and try to improve. I wanted to live another experience after 10 years in the same place.

"The Premier League is absolutely fantastic and Manchester United are a great club. There was no doubt about my decision."

Varane added on the optimism that is growing within the United ranks under Ten Hag, who has delivered three wins out of three in pre-season: "It's a new season. A new start.

"Confidence is important and we lost confidence when we lost some games. But I think we have great potential.

"The new manager is very positive. He wants this energy and to press high up the pitch, with more space behind our backs. That is maybe more offensive but it is football we really enjoy, so that is a good start."