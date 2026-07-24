Cristiano Ronaldo has drawn up a clear plan to keep Al-Nassr's project on track, and it starts with one demand above all: full control of the transfer file.

Press reports reveal that Ronaldo is looking to impose his conditions on how the "Global" club is run. He wants the sporting staff, led by the duo of Simeu and Semedo, handed complete independence and total authority over transfers, free from any administrative interference that could disrupt the rebuild for next season.

Full independence for Simeu and Semedo

The Portugal captain insists nobody meddles in the work of sporting director Simeu or executive director Semedo. His thinking rests on giving them a free hand to pick players and build a team capable of competing at home and in continental competition.

That demand ties directly into the summer transfer strategy. Ronaldo wants every decision on incoming and outgoing players made on clear technical criteria, away from any internal obstacles, to protect the club's ambitions next season.

Al-Nassr move to sign Bruno Fernandes

A strong proposal has emerged within the Al-Nassr hierarchy to open official contact with Bruno Fernandes. The plan is to gauge his financial demands as a first step towards possible negotiations for the Manchester United midfielder.

Cristiano is working hard to sell his compatriot on the Saudi Pro League project, hoping to capitalise on the stalled contract renewal talks at Manchester United and tempt him during the current summer window.

Land the deal and Al-Nassr would bolster their attacking options, adding a creative edge to their playmaking alongside Ronaldo.