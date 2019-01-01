Ronaldo hails 'great coach and man' Allegri in farewell to departing Juventus coach

The Portuguese star has spent just one year with the coach but is sad to see him leave at the end of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed Massimiliano Allegri as a "great coach" and "great man" after the Italian confirmed he will leave .

Having already successfully defended their crown this term, the Turin side announced this week that Allegri's time in charge will come to an end after they play their final two games of the campaign - at home to and then away to .

Although Juve won their fifth league title under Allegri's five-year reign, they were expected to have a more successful season after Ronaldo joined from last summer.

But the Bianconeri crashed out of both the and at the quarter-final stages, being bested by and Atalanta respectively.

While Ronaldo's debut season in may not have ended with the glory expected, he is disappointed to see Allegri leave so soon.

"Thank you Mister!" Ronaldo tweeted on Saturday. "We only lived one year together but it was exceptional because besides being a great coach, you are a great man. It was a pleasure to work with you!"

Allegri has not announced where he will go after leaving Juventus, but he has been linked with a number of jobs in Europe recently, including , and .

The coach says he has not made a decision regarding his next move and suggested he could take time away from the game.

Grazie mister! Abbiamo vissuto un solo anno insieme ma è stato eccezionale perché oltre a essere un grande allenatore sei un grande uomo. È stato un piacere lavorare con te! pic.twitter.com/n2ojUGI84M — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 18, 2019

"I don't know what will happen in future," he told a news conference. "I need a little rest, too.

"After July 15 I might inevitably feel the desire to get back to work and I'll evaluate the situations that are proposed.

"Otherwise, I'll have a year to dedicate myself to my family and that band of crazies who are my friends. We'll see."

As well as five Serie A titles with Juve, Allegri claimed four Coppa Italia titles and guided them to the Champions League final twice.