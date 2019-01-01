Ronaldo, Dybala, Higuain attack not why Juventus lost Supercoppa - Sarri

The Old Lady's three-man attack was not to blame for their defeat in the final, according to thei coach.

Maurizio Sarri conceded lacked energy in their 3-1 Supercoppa Italiana defeat to , but the coach insisted the selection of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain in attack was not to blame.

The Bianconeri were beaten by Lazio for the second time this month, failing to defend their Supercoppa title as Senad Lulic scored one goal and had a hand in another.

The loss in came despite Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain starting together again, as they had in wins over and .

Yet while acknowledging flaws in Juve's display, Sarri was keen to point out Higuain was substituted and replaced by Aaron Ramsey - a midfielder - with the game still level at 1-1.

"We arrived at this game short of energy, physically and mentally," Sarri told a news conference. "This happens. Meanwhile, Lazio are experiencing a moment of incredible form.

"We are sorry we lost a title, but we still have many competitions to play for in the next five months. There is anger, but crying over it does not solve the problems.

"We did not lose because of the front three, since we conceded the [second and third] goals after I added a midfielder."

After two reverses at the hands of Lazio, Juventus may now find themselves going up against the Rome outfit again in pursuit of the Scudetto.

Lazio are six points behind second-placed Juve in third but with a game in hand.

Sarri said: "I have a positive record against Lazio, and I don't think that the players will be influenced by these two games.

"As I said before the game, I don't think this final can affect the next five months of the league championship."

Antonio Conte's lead the standings from the Old Lady on goal difference with fixtures not set to resume until early in the new year.

With Inter scheduled tough matches on road at and at home against once the league opens again, there is an opportunity for Juventus to snatch top spot.

Juve host before travelling to the Italian capital to take on .