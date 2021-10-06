Ronaldo changed Man Utd with his 'second to none' mentality, says Shaw

Cristiano Ronaldo has changed Manchester United with his "second to none" mentality, according to left-back Luke Shaw.

Shaw said players follow their Portuguese team-mate's example when it comes to his training focus and professionalism, with the defender believing Ronaldo's strong leadership could eventually lead to improved on-field fortunes for the entire team.

However, United's resolve is being tested early in the season as three defeats in September and a disappointing draw against Everton to begin October have cooled the warm feelings that abounded when Ronaldo first announced his shock return.

What has been said?

"You know the star he is, what he has been doing over a number of years, it is just unbelievable to be in a dressing room with him," Shaw told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"You see the way he conducts himself, how professional he is. It's clear to me why he has been at the top for so many years.

"His mentality is second to none. I think he has really improved that in and around the changing room."

Has the 'Ronaldo-effect' led to improved results?

As a team, Manchester United are performing slightly better at this juncture than they did last campaign. They're on 14 points and in fourth place through seven Premier League matches; in 2020-21, they were on seven points and in 15th place (with a game in hand) at this point.

Ronaldo himself has scored five times in six appearances, including his much-needed Champions League winner in stoppage time against Villarreal last week.

Still, the lack of outright dominance out of the gate has allowed drama to hover around the club, with Ronaldo being caught at the centre of a storm in recent days when comments from Sir Alex Ferguson suggesting he should have started against Everton surfaced on social media.

