Ronaldo bursts out laughing! Hundreds of tourists surround a church in Madeira awaiting his wedding

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Funchal, on the Portuguese island of Madeira, hosted an unexpected scene last Saturday. Hundreds of tourists and journalists gathered outside its doors, convinced they were about to witness the wedding of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez. The real ceremony belonged to an ordinary couple with no connection to the football star.

A rumour had spread over the past week through the media and social platforms that Ronaldo would marry at the weekend in his birthplace of Madeira, according to the local newspaper "Jornal da Madeira". Large crowds of curious onlookers duly flocked to the cathedral.

Difficulty entering the church

Bride and groom Nicole and Fabio arrived to a scene unlike anything they could have imagined. The square around the church heaved with hundreds of people who thought they would witness a historic moment in the life of one of the world's most famous athletes. The Portuguese newspaper confirmed that "the church square was filled with a crowd of people who gathered in the hope of watching Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding, following the spread of information in numerous media outlets".

Portuguese news channel "SIC Notícias" broadcast footage of the gathering. It showed hundreds of onlookers and journalists surrounding the church entrance, a scene the cathedral's management described as one it "had never witnessed anything like before".

Astonished by the chaos, the Funchal Cathedral published a statement on its official Facebook page. It confirmed that "the bride faced great difficulty entering the church" because of the large crowds gathered.

A later message offered "best wishes to the bride and groom Nicole and Fabio", adding: "After utter chaos in the street caused by journalists and tourists, we were finally able to close the church doors and celebrate the wedding normally".

Ronaldo responds with laughter

The whole episode tickled Ronaldo himself. The 41-year-old commented on a post from "Jornal da Madeira" on Instagram using several laughing emojis, a clear sign that the rumour had no basis.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together for years and have children, yet they have never officially announced any plans for a formal marriage, despite ongoing speculation in the media.