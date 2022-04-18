Ronaldo announces passing of baby boy as Man Utd star calls for privacy
Cristano Ronaldo has asked for privacy after the Manchester United forward announced the death of his newborn son.
The Portuguese striker confirmed the news in a message on social media on Monday, while also revealing the birth of a baby girl with partner Georgina Rodriguez, with the pair previously stating that they had been expecting twins.
Ronaldo is a father to four other children, sons Cristiano Jr and Mateo, and daughters Eva and Alana.
Editors' Picks
- Ballon d'Or 2022 Power Rankings: Can anyone catch Benzema now?
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- Because it's Liverpool, they have a chance: How Klopp and his players are embracing their shot at history
- Mount and Loftus-Cheek show that Chelsea's powerhouse academy must stay well-funded under new owners
Ronaldo's statement in full
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo and Rodriguez wrote. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.
"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.
"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."