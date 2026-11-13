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FBL-ITA-FOOTBALL-RAVENNA-RONALDINHOGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Ronaldinho to make Ravenna debut on Sunday, Mandorlini: “Free to play wherever he wants”

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There is great anticipation ahead of Ronaldinho’s debut for Ravenna on Sunday in the derby against Forlì. The Brazilian arrived today. Ravenna manager Mandorlini said: “He will come on in the second half, free to play wherever he wants.”

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Ronaldinho arrived at Forlì airport from Barcelona at around 15:00 today. Ravenna president Ignazio Cipriani met him there. On Sunday, Ronaldinho will make his debut at 17:30 at the Stadio Bruno Benelli in the derby against Forlì. He will train on Saturday morning.

"He'll come on in the second half. In what position? Up front. He'll be free to find his position, as is right for a champion of his calibre," Ravenna manager Andrea Mandorlini told Sky.

That afternoon, Ronaldinho trained alone behind closed doors. On the morning of Saturday 14 November, he'll join the first team for their final training session at the Stadio Benelli ahead of Sunday's derby against Forlì, for which he will be available to manager Andrea Mandorlini.

Ravenna's schedule for the coming days:

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At 11:00 on Saturday 14 November: Final training session at the Stadio Benelli. Media personnel can watch only the first 15 minutes of training. After that, the session will continue behind closed doors.

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RAV

RAV

Serie C

15 Nov 2026

FOR

FOR

Sunday 15 November, 17:30: Ravenna v Forlì, Serie C, televised on Sky and NOW.

Written byGianluca Minchiotti

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