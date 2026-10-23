Brazilian star Ronaldinho is lacing up his boots again at the age of 46. Ravenna, the Italian club in which the Brazilian legend has acquired a stake and whose "R10" brand now supplies its shirts, have announced that the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner will play his first minutes for the team on 15 November, in the derby against Forlì in Italy's third division.

The two sides struck an agreement last August under which the former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona playmaker would feature in at least one official match in the club's colours.

Ravenna said in an official statement: "The long-awaited date has finally been set. On Sunday 15 November at exactly 5:30 pm, the Brazilian legend will wear the Ravenna shirt in the derby against Forlì. This match will draw the eyes of the world to the Bruno Benelli stadium."

The club went on: "There are players we remember for their achievements, and others for the magic they produced. Ronaldinho belongs to that rare category of champions capable of turning football into pure joy, with an unexpected move, a touch of genius, and a smile that united entire stadiums and generations of fans. On the fifteenth of November, the emotions will be strongly present, driven by the passion of the Giallorossi fans and the fiery atmosphere of a derby deeply rooted in the city's identity."

Next matches VIS Serie C 11:30 RAV

Few players defined the start of the millennium like Ronaldinho. He claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2005 and won a stack of titles with Barcelona, Milan and Brazil, among them the 2002 World Cup and the Champions League.