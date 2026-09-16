Ronald Koeman mourns as his wife Bartina dies: “Goodbye, beautiful woman”

Ronald Koeman is in mourning after the death of his wife Bartina. She was 65 and had long been diagnosed with breast cancer. The former Netherlands head coach announced it this morning with a brief message on social media: "With immense sadness, but also with great pride and love, we say goodbye to the beautiful woman, our dear mother and grandmother Bartina Koeman-Boddeveld."

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Deep mourning for Ronald Koeman: his wife Bartina has died. She was 65 and had long been diagnosed with breast cancer. The former Netherlands head coach announced it this morning with a brief message on social media: "With immense sadness, but also with great pride and love, we say goodbye to the beautiful woman, our dear mother and grandmother Bartina Koeman-Boddeveld."









A year ago, Koeman explained that Bartina had been receiving treatment since 2010, with the illness returning for the first time in 2023 and again in 2025. During the World Cup, the Netherlands manager spoke about the effects of the treatment on his wife and said he hoped to reach the final partly so she could join him in the US for the last match.





Following the round-of-32 defeat by Morocco, Koeman said his decision to step down as head coach was also linked to his wife's health: "The last few years have made me understand once again that there are things more important than football. Football has been my life, but health has no price. When someone you love is fighting a hard battle, your perspective changes."





Condolences also came this morning from the Netherlands national team and Barcelona, the last two teams managed by the coach. "From FC Barcelona we want to convey our most heartfelt condolences and all the affection of the Barcelona community to Ronald Koeman and his family for the loss of his wife, Bartina Koeman. May she rest in peace," wrote the Catalan club. "With sorrow we have learned of the death of Bartina Koeman, the wife of our former head coach Ronald Koeman. We wish Ronald, their children (grandchildren), the family and the other loved ones much strength and courage in this great mourning," the Netherlands national team wrote on X.



