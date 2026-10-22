Ronald de Boer is not yet impressed by Viktor Tsygankov's pace. The former Netherlands international expected more explosiveness from the Ukrainian forward, who starts on the bench against Atalanta on Thursday evening. Speaking on Ziggo Sport before the Conference League clash, De Boer voiced his surprise at the newcomer's qualities.

Above all, De Boer believes Míchel Sánchez's Ajax lack pace in attack. "If you look at Paris Saint-Germain's match against Barcelona this week, you see genuine, outright pace. That's what I miss at Ajax, for example," the former midfielder begins his analysis.

Ajax have too few players who can make the difference with their pace, De Boer argues. "Marcos Leonardo isn't particularly quick, Gloukh isn't particularly quick, and then Brandt plays on the right wing, or Klaassen plays there a bit. So you have to rely on the full-backs getting forward, but of course they aren't sprinting wonders either."

Having hoped Tsygankov would provide a solution, the former Ajax player is disappointed by what he has seen so far. "I thought Tsygankov was quick too, but that's been disappointing, hasn't it? He has a wonderful left foot, you can see that, but it's not as if you think: he can hurt opponents with his pace as well."

When Ajax suddenly find space, De Boer believes they struggle to pose a threat. "Sometimes you win the ball because the opposition give it away carelessly, and then you have to be able to hurt them. That ability to get in behind is what I miss in this Ajax side," says the analyst, who also points to the absence of the injured Simon Adingra. "You had hoped for that from him too, because you think: he's quick."

Wim Kieft also doubts Tsygankov's current form, though he knows what the Ukrainian can do. "I've seen him do truly wonderful things in the past, but that was in the past. He hasn't been able to show that here yet," says Kieft, who suspects the forward did not arrive in Amsterdam fully fit.

Once Steven Berghuis is available again, Kieft wonders how Míchel will fill the right-wing position. "A fit Berghuis is, of course, of immeasurable value to Ajax," the former striker stresses.

De Boer still sees positives in Ajax's play. "If the general play is very good, and at times it is, you can compensate for the lack of pace," he explains. "They did that well against Groningen, but now you're not playing FC Groningen, you're playing Atalanta. In my eyes, they're a better side."