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Ron Jans believes Ruben van Bommel has a bright future ahead of him. The PSV forward impressed as his side beat NEC 1-4 and is pushing harder for a place in the Netherlands team.

Van Bommel has been in national team coach Xavi Hernández's Netherlands squad for the past two international breaks, but has yet to earn a starting place. Cody Gakpo remains first choice on the left wing.

Jans has faith in Van Bommel. Several young players have made their Netherlands debuts in recent months, but none has secured a definitive breakthrough. Jans believes Van Bommel is doing just that.

“We now have a number of young players who have made their debuts for the Netherlands. Then the pressure increases. There is one who shows what he can do every week: Ruben van Bommel,” Jans says on NOS Studio Sport.

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“He is a player who can go past someone on the outside with his pace. He makes runs in behind, with and without the ball. His opponents simply fall over! They try to keep up with him, but they just can’t.”

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“This isn’t the first time he has done it,” Jans says while watching footage of Van Bommel during NEC v PSV. “He shows this at international level too. He outruns everyone! He is much faster than his father.”

“I really hope he stays fit,” Jans adds. “Then he can go on to do a lot of great things for PSV and for Dutch football. He has so much power.”

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Van Bommel drew plenty of praise for his display against NEC, but coach Peter Bosz wanted more. “I think he can do much more with his pace,” he said at Saturday evening's press conference.

“When you are so much faster than your opponent, you can make even more of that. His team-mates need to look for him more often, but he also needs to get better at recognising situations in which he could become dangerous. He is so good. He may go past his opponent two or three times a match now, but that really needs to become twelve or thirteen times. He has to make the most of it,” Bosz said.