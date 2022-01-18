Romelu Lukaku to Jadon Sancho - Which are the 10 most expensive transfers of 2021?

The most expensive transfer of last summer was Chelsea's acquisition of Romelu Lukaku from Serie A champions Inter Milan.

The Belgian returned to Stamford Bridge after seven years for a record fee of £98 million, the highest any English club had ever spent for a player.

Among the top five most expensive transfers from last summer, two were made by Manchester United. The Red Devils spent £73 million and £41 million for Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) and Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

Among the top ten highest spenders, only PSG, Real Madrid and AS Roma are from outside England. Among the Premier League clubs, Chelsea, Manchester, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur feature in the list.

Here, we take a look at the ten most expensive transfers of 2021.