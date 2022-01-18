Romelu Lukaku to Jadon Sancho - Which are the 10 most expensive transfers of 2021?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Chelsea paid a whopping £98 million to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in the summer of 2021…

The most expensive transfer of last summer was Chelsea's acquisition of Romelu Lukaku from Serie A champions Inter Milan.

The Belgian returned to Stamford Bridge after seven years for a record fee of £98 million, the highest any English club had ever spent for a player.

Among the top five most expensive transfers from last summer, two were made by Manchester United. The Red Devils spent £73 million and £41 million for Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) and Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

Among the top ten highest spenders, only PSG, Real Madrid and AS Roma are from outside England. Among the Premier League clubs, Chelsea, Manchester, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur feature in the list.

Here, we take a look at the ten most expensive transfers of 2021.

Player

Clubs involved

Transfer fee

Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan to Chelsea

£98 million

Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United

£73 million

Achraf Hakimi

Inter Milan to PSG

£61 million

Raphael Varane

Real Madrid to Manchester United

£41 million

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea to AS Roma

£34 million

Ibrahima Konate

RB Leipzig to Liverpool

£35 million

Martin Odegaard

Real Madrid to Arsenal

£30 million

Amad Diallo

Atalanta to Manchester United

£37 million

Eduardo Camavinga

Stade Rennais to Real Madrid

£34 million

Bryan Gil

Sevilla to Tottenham Hotspur

£22 million