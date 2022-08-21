Roma's Wijnaldum suffers devastating injury setback as fractured tibia could keep him out long-term

The Dutch midfielder has made just one brief appearance for the Serie A side and will not be available for some time

Roma midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum faces months on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in training on Sunday. The Netherlands international has suffered a fractured tibia, it was confirmed, and will be sent for further scans next week.

Wijnaldum joined the Serie A side on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this summer and featured for just 10 minutes in their opening game of the season as they beat Salernitana last week.

The ex-Liverpool midfielder had been excited to get his career back on track following his 2021-22 struggles in the French capital but will now miss a significant chunk of the campaign.

What has been said about Wijnaldum's injury?

A statement from Roma on Sunday read: "Following an injury sustained during training on Sunday afternoon, Georginio Wijnaldum subsequently underwent medical tests that confirmed the presence of a fracture to the tibia in his right leg.

"The player will undergo further assessments in the coming days."

How long will Wijnaldum be out of action?

Roma have not declared how long the former Liverpool star is expected to be out.

However, he will likely be unavailable for Jose Mourinho's team for a few months as such an injury often takes time to heal.

The Italian club will find out the extent of the issue in the coming days when the results from further tests come in.

Wijnaldum was a late substitute against Salernitana last week and came on to play as an attacking midfielder, but he is expected to play in a deeper role for Roma.

Mourinho still has the likes of Bryan Cristante and Lorenzo Pellegrini available for the central midfield roles.