Roma queens of the transfer market, but now sales are needed: for the bookies, Soulé and Koné are front of the queue to leave

Roma continue to establish themselves as one of the queens of the summer transfer window. With Argentine Nahuel Molina arriving and the signing of Rodrigo Mora now just a step away in a €50 million deal, Gian Piero Gasperini could soon have the key attacking piece for his style of play. It is a major transfer window, but one that must also keep an eye on the balance sheet, with Roma also "obliged" to sell.

According to the bookmakers, the leading candidates to leave the capital before the end of the summer window are Matias Soulé and Manu Koné. Experts at Betflag and Better price the Argentine wide man at 1.70 to leave by September, also because of growing competition in attacking midfield.

After his excellent World Cup with France, Manu Koné has attracted the attention of several European clubs. The bookmakers have his departure from Roma before the end of the window at 2.20. Those sales could be painful but strategic, needed to finance the final pieces requested by the manager (Luis Henrique and Udogie above all) and complete a summer in which Roma have been absolute protagonists.