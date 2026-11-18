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What next for Malen? The Dutchman's breakthrough at Roma has attracted interest from several of Europe's top clubs. According to the Corriere dello Sport, Roma face stiff competition from clubs hoping to lure the former Aston Villa player away from Gasperini's side.

Top clubs in the Premier League and the Bundesliga are tracking him. They have contacted his representatives and made initial enquiries ahead of the summer transfer window, laying the groundwork for a possible offer.

Roma do not want to be caught unprepared. The club are working to renew Malen's contract and raise his pay after performances in the capital unmatched across the top five leagues. Nobody else can boast 27 goals in 34 matches, a record that makes a strong case for a new contract and a substantial pay rise.

Malen arrived last January on a contract running until 2030, earning around €3.7 million net per season plus bonuses (far less than the €4.6 million plus €700,000 in bonuses he earned at Aston Villa). Roma will surely have to raise his salary.

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Roma are reportedly considering a longer contract and a net salary of more than €4 million, which would see him overtake Svilar as the highest-paid player in the squad.