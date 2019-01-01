Roma Khanna appointed as tournament director for U17 Women's World Cup

Khanna had previously been the head of venue operations during the U17 Men's World Cup held in India back in 2017...

Khanna has been appointed as the tournament director for the upcoming U17 Women's World Cup that will be hosted by in 2020 by the Exective Committee, Goal can confirm.

Khanna was the head of venues operations during the U17 Men's World Cup in 2017 and is currently the director of Special Projects and Infrastructure of the All Football Federation (AIFF).

India was confirmed as the hosts for the 2020 U-17 Women's World Cup by FIFA president Gianni Infantino after the council meeting held in Miami, USA in March.

As hosts, India's U-17 team will also be allowed a direct entry into the competition and it will be their first appearance at the World Cup.