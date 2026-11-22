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Four goals against Parma have put Donyell Malen back on top of the scoring charts and sent a message to the other Serie A strikers. Roma have sent one of their own to Inter, Lazio and all the others. Gasperini’s striker has been the star of this round of matches. Now he is drawing comparisons with the greats and chasing historic records.

Fabio Capello discussed Malen with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He reminds me of Paolo Rossi. He has the same cunning in the penalty area as Pablito. But Malen adds a bit more power and technique. He is an extraordinary goalscorer,” said the former Roma manager, declining to comment on the coaches who used to play him out wide.

Former players are comparing Malen to revered greats. His current manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, is delighted to have him. At Parma, he repeated what he had said before and revealed that he had used a historic record to spur him on.

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“I told him he could surpass Higuain to motivate him… I play on that a bit. Let’s say I’ll be happy if he gets to 30,” he said, a message he continues to give Malen in the dressing room at Trigoria.

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Gasp means the record of 36 goals in a single Serie A season, set by Gonzalo Higuain with Napoli in 2015–16 and Ciro Immobile with Lazio in 2019–20. Malen now has 12 goals in the first 12 league matchdays, despite playing in only 11 of them because of his sending-off at Como.

How did his rivals compare at the same stage? In the 2015–16 season, Gonzalo Higuain had scored nine goals after 12 matchdays, fewer than the Roma striker. Pipita finished the first half of the season on 18 goals and reached 36 on the final matchday with a hat-trick against Frosinone.

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Ciro Immobile started faster in 2019–20: after 12 rounds, the Lazio striker had already scored 14 goals, two more than the Dutchman.

To equal the record, Malen will have to score another 24 goals in the remaining 26 matches: that is just under a goal a game.