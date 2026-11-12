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Abobakr El Mokadem
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Roma holding firm on signing Real Madrid star, abandoning deal for Barcelona player

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Roma are insisting on completing a standout deal from Real Madrid in the coming winter transfer window, at a time when they have backed away from a move to sign a Barcelona player.

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Roma have been strongly linked with a move for Alejandro Baldé, with numerous reports claiming the Serie A side want to prise the full-back away from Barcelona in the January window.

Baldé may well be edging towards the exit. Roma, though, might not be where he ends up.

Transfer specialist Matteo Moretto broke down the Barcelona man's situation on "La Pizarra de Quintana" onRadio Marca. The Italian journalist pointed out that Baldé is not getting the minutes he expected and has started weighing up a January move.

He said: "Baldé could leave Barcelona in January, and he is more open to departing. It is clear that he will not secure a starting place in the team; he is not getting any playing time or a leading role. The player is thinking about it seriously."

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Moretto then poured cold water on the Roma talk: "Baldé's name has been linked with an Italian club, which is Roma, and I know this well... but Roma have other priorities."

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 That priority is clear. "Roma's priority is to sign forwards, not defenders," he confirmed, which leaves the Italian side chasing targets elsewhere.

 Endrick among Roma's priorities

One name high on Roma's list is Endrick. The Real Madrid forward could also depart in January, and Moretto reckons a move is looking more likely by the day.

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 He said: "I think Endrick has not completely made up his mind about staying or leaving, but it seems to me that his departure is the most likely."

That view runs against the position of Real Madrid manager José Mourinho.

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As Moretto explained: "Although Mourinho always emphasises his importance and the necessity of him staying, the matter depends greatly on what Real Madrid want, but in this case, it depends more on what Endrick wants."

 He added: "For me, based on a mixture of information and feeling, he will leave."

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Which club, then? Moretto singled out Roma as the front-runners: "Roma are the best in terms of the situation, but Inter want him too, as do other teams from the English Premier League."

Carlo Ancelotti could prove influential in the Brazilian's decision, too.

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He said: "Ancelotti will advise him," before dropping a detail about the Real Madrid coach's stance: "What I can confirm 100% is that when Mourinho stated that Endrick would definitely stay, I discovered that this would not be the case."

Earlier reports have put a host of European clubs on alert, most notably Roma and Sporting Lisbon, with the winter window closing in. Pushing on at the current rate has become a struggle: he has managed just 140 minutes across 7 matches, starting only one, against Sevilla.

 

 

 

Written byAbobakr El Mokadem

Senior Editor

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links:

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