Roma holding firm on signing Real Madrid star, abandoning deal for Barcelona player

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Roma are insisting on completing a standout deal from Real Madrid in the coming winter transfer window, at a time when they have backed away from a move to sign a Barcelona player.

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Roma have been strongly linked with a move for Alejandro Baldé, with numerous reports claiming the Serie A side want to prise the full-back away from Barcelona in the January window.

Baldé may well be edging towards the exit. Roma, though, might not be where he ends up.

Transfer specialist Matteo Moretto broke down the Barcelona man's situation on "La Pizarra de Quintana" onRadio Marca. The Italian journalist pointed out that Baldé is not getting the minutes he expected and has started weighing up a January move.

He said: "Baldé could leave Barcelona in January, and he is more open to departing. It is clear that he will not secure a starting place in the team; he is not getting any playing time or a leading role. The player is thinking about it seriously."

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Moretto then poured cold water on the Roma talk: "Baldé's name has been linked with an Italian club, which is Roma, and I know this well... but Roma have other priorities."

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That priority is clear. "Roma's priority is to sign forwards, not defenders," he confirmed, which leaves the Italian side chasing targets elsewhere.

Endrick among Roma's priorities

One name high on Roma's list is Endrick. The Real Madrid forward could also depart in January, and Moretto reckons a move is looking more likely by the day.

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He said: "I think Endrick has not completely made up his mind about staying or leaving, but it seems to me that his departure is the most likely."

That view runs against the position of Real Madrid manager José Mourinho.

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As Moretto explained: "Although Mourinho always emphasises his importance and the necessity of him staying, the matter depends greatly on what Real Madrid want, but in this case, it depends more on what Endrick wants."

He added: "For me, based on a mixture of information and feeling, he will leave."

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Which club, then? Moretto singled out Roma as the front-runners: "Roma are the best in terms of the situation, but Inter want him too, as do other teams from the English Premier League."

Carlo Ancelotti could prove influential in the Brazilian's decision, too.

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He said: "Ancelotti will advise him," before dropping a detail about the Real Madrid coach's stance: "What I can confirm 100% is that when Mourinho stated that Endrick would definitely stay, I discovered that this would not be the case."

Earlier reports have put a host of European clubs on alert, most notably Roma and Sporting Lisbon, with the winter window closing in. Pushing on at the current rate has become a struggle: he has managed just 140 minutes across 7 matches, starting only one, against Sevilla.