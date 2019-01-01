Roma director Totti reveals clubs would do 'crazy things' for Conte after talks

Claudio Ranieri may be currently in charge at the Italian giants but rumblings have linked the former Chelsea supremo with the top job in Rome

club director Francesco Totti says that teams would do “crazy things” to appoint former boss Antonio Conte after the side confirmed they have held talks with him.

The 49-year-old was last seen at , but has been out of work since the end of the 2017-18 campaign after leading them to glory.

He previously led the Bianconeri to three consecutive league titles and managed the Italian national team between 2014 and 2016 before his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Roma are currently under the guidance of former boss Claudio Ranieri, who penned a deal until the end of the current season after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked following a run of poor form.

Conte has meanwhile also been linked with the top job at both Serie A rivals and outfit , but Totti has admitted he is keen to bring him to Rome, though he was careful to state that the club must give Ranieri his due too.

"We see that in recent weeks there is a lot of talking about Conte," Totti said to Sky Sport Italia. "We have Claudio Ranieri on the bench and we have to show respect.

"Every club would do crazy things for him. At the end of the season we'll decide if our coach will be Conte, Ranieri or somebody else. For now we are only thinking to qualify for the . It is not right to talk about coaches.

"I met with Antonio Conte, I can say that. A change of coach will not depend on the fourth place or not.

"He is one of the best coaches in Europe. Any team would be crazy about him and the interest of Inter and Bayern Munich is the proof.

"With him on the bench there would be a winning [mentality]. It's inevitable."

Totti added Roma are hopeful of tying teenage midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo to a new contract following a promising season for the 19-year-old that has seen him win an international call-up.

After their 3-0 victory over today, they next face on May 5.