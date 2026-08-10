Sparta's narrow 1-0 defeat against Feyenoord may have offered some encouragement for the rest of the Eredivisie season, but coach Rogier Meijer is already hearing grumbles from within his squad. It all comes back to the striking and creative way he is shuffling positions.

Against Feyenoord, he used midfielder Ayoni Santos on the left wing, wide attacker Shunsuke Mito as a number 10 and defender Marvin Young as a holding midfielder. Santos adapted reasonably well to his new free role, but Young was strikingly critical in Voetbal International.

"I don't really want to get used to it either, I'm not really happy with it," were Young's fierce words. "It is not my intention to play there more often. Maybe it didn't look that way, but I felt I didn't get into my game well. I couldn't really impose myself for the team."

For Young, he is still an out-and-out defender, but Bruno Martins Indi and Nick Verschuren are now lining up in the centre. "I found myself in a lot of situations I haven't been in over the past two years. I have played everything as a centre-back for two years. To make that switch now feels strange. But of course I always put the team's interests above my own."

Even though Young had already played in midfield once for Sparta during pre-season, he hopes Meijer will not use him there again for the rest of the league campaign. "Honestly, I don't know, hopefully it's not something permanent. I hope I made that clear, otherwise maybe I still have to do that. Other than that, you really have to ask the coach."

Meijer, though, seems to be paying little heed for now to any discontent in his squad. "You simply have to play where the coach puts you," was the hard-line message for Young. "There hasn't been any exchange of words between us or anything like that."

As for using Young there again, Meijer left the door open. "And as far as I'm concerned, he still played 75 per cent of the match at centre-back, on the ball and in defending as well," Meijer continued. "Will I use him there more often? Maybe, time will tell. We work with professionals and they simply have to be there."