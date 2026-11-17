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Barcelona midfielder Rodri has outlined what Hans Flick's side must improve to compete for the La Liga and Champions League titles this season.

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Speaking exclusively to "Sport" at the Values Awards ceremony in Barcelona, the Spain international stressed that a strong start guarantees nothing without long-term consistency.

Discussing the "recent setbacks" against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, Rodri said: "Consistency is what I value most in the team, and the start was spectacular."

But the 30-year-old insisted the dressing room must avoid complacency. The aim, he argued, is to peak during the decisive spring months rather than accept early "favourites" tags.

He told Sport: "We will have to raise our level and sustain it over time to reach the March-April stage with a chance in the competitions, and we really have to do that if we want to aspire to everything."

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Barcelona and the Champions League

Turning to Europe's premier competition, he added: "In my opinion, this club has not won the Champions League for a long time, and it is the most pressing objective and the one we want badly, so there is no room for favouritism, and with all humility we will have to raise our level."

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On a personal note, Rodri confirmed his recent absence was purely precautionary. He expects to return to full team training within a week.

Rodri receives the Values Award

Sport handed Rodri the 2026 Values Award at its annual ceremony at La Pedrera, which a number of sporting figures also attended.

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Barcelona coach Hans Flick had been due to collect his own award but sent his apologies after catching a cold. Rodri, meanwhile, opened up about where he is personally at the moment.

He said: "I'm enjoying it much more now. After the serious injury I suffered, and with age, as one gets older, I feel I make better use of the moments, as happened during the last World Cup."

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Rodri accepted the award on behalf of the Spanish national team, though he prefers a different word for it: "I prefer to call it a team, because that is what we truly represent."

And he went further: "In difficult moments that shows even more. We are a group, more like a very close-knit family, and even if we lost yesterday, the winning run we put together, which became a record, reflects the work we are doing with Luis de la Fuente."

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A career full of challenges

Rodri's career has hardly been plain sailing. Despite the status he has reached in European football, the serious injury he suffered in September 2024 was one of the toughest moments of his professional career. It kept him out for a long spell, a significant blow to Manchester City and Spain.

A tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee ended his season with the English club. He had been one of their most prominent players and among the most influential in shaping how they played.

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City didn't just lose his defensive qualities. They also lost his role in building attacks and controlling the tempo of matches, and his ability to give teammates the balance they needed between the lines.

Rodri gradually rebuilt his standing despite the difficulty of that period, drawing on his vast experience and his reading of the game. Those qualities have made him one of the finest midfielders in the world.

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He had already led Spain to the Euro 2024 title, and he won the Ballon d'Or that same year, beating a host of the game's biggest stars to crown an exceptional career.