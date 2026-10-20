The doubts over Rodri proved well founded. Hansi Flick left the Spain midfielder out of his squad for tonight's eagerly anticipated clash with Paris Saint-Germain, the standout fixture of the third round of the Champions League league phase. Luis Enrique, meanwhile, sprang a surprise of his own in the Parisian line-up.

Press reports had claimed hours earlier that Rodri was carrying physical fatigue, and that Flick preferred to rest the World Cup winner on the bench.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" put it down to something other than a serious injury. The German wanted the player fresh for Sunday's Clasico in La Liga.

To cover for Rodri, Flick turns to Marc Bernal in midfield. The Catalans are also without Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde.

Young Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim takes a seat on the Barca bench.

Barcelona's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia.

Defence: Xavi Espart, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo.

Midfield: Marc Bernal, Pedri, Dani Olmo.

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

Enrique, for his part, defied expectations by handing Lucas Hernandez the left-back role, tasking him with shackling Lamine Yamal. Lucas Digne and Zaire-Emery both missed out.

Paris Saint-Germain go into the game without their star Nuno Mendes, a headache for the Spanish coach.

Former Barcelona forward Ferran Torres also starts on the bench.

Paris Saint-Germain's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Safonov.

Defence: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Hernandez.

Midfield: Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves.

Attack: Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.