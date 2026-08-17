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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Rodri: my dream came true with Barcelona, and we will win the Champions League

Transfers
Rodri
Manchester City
Arsenal
LaLiga
Spain
England

Big ambition

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has touched down in Barcelona to complete a move that stands as the Catalan club's marquee signing of the summer.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona and Manchester City struck a preliminary agreement on Sunday over the transfer. Barcelona will pay 60 million euros fixed for the player, plus a further 11 million euros in variables tied to the trophies the team goes on to win.

With the deal done, Rodri landed in Barcelona on Monday evening. He appeared before the crowd of media outlets waiting for him and delivered his first words as a new Catalan club player, pending the official signing of his contract.

"I am happy to arrive, they have been busy days," Rodri told the waiting journalists. "Happy to be here. Playing for Barcelona is a dream. We will aim to win the Champions League and everything available to us."

Once he had spoken, the midfielder headed for the hotel where he will stay until he finds his new home.

Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU

Medical and physical examinations follow on Tuesday morning, after which Rodri will put pen to paper on his Barcelona contracts.

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