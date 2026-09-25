Rodri has backed his former club to be cleared over the financial charges against them, insisting Manchester City's success was built on collective graft rather than cash. The former City and Spain midfielder pointed to what the team achieved across recent seasons as proof.

Rodri, who joined Barcelona last summer, addressed the potential punishment awaiting City in press statements. "We went through similar legal proceedings in 2020, and only the accusation has changed. The club always maintained that we would escape punishment, and we were indeed acquitted. We were convicted in the initial ruling, as is the case now, but I hope justice will be done."

"I know Manchester City well, and they reassured us at the time that they had taken all the correct measures," he added. Turning to fears that the club could be stripped of its titles, he said: "When you see all these people who put in so much effort at Manchester City to achieve success, you realise that what we accomplished cannot be denied."

"Its price was not money, but effort and collective spirit," the Spanish midfielder continued. "Everything we achieved was deserved. We created one of the most glorious eras of English football. I believe in the club's innocence. We already proved that in 2020."

Spain's ambitions after their World Cup triumph were next on the agenda. Rodri admitted the players feel a huge sense of responsibility since the achievement, but insisted they are "hungry for more", desperate to add the Nations League to their haul.

Ask him about the Ballon d'Or and the answer is honest. He wants it, of course, but he knows it hinges on his performances and the verdict of the journalists. Individual awards, he said, remain "a reward for collective work", though he hopes this one lands with a Spanish player.

The chemistry within the Spain squad also drew his praise, particularly with so many of them at Barcelona. He explained that the Catalan club's style mirrors the way the national team plays, and that shared approach breeds harmony.