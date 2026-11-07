Rodri ended his day in low spirits. The Barcelona star had just learned the extent of his injury.

Once the initial shock faded, though, the optimism kicked in. He will miss next Sunday's clash with Atletico Madrid and Spain's two games against the Czech Republic and England, and that stings, but he is attacking his recovery with real belief.

According to Sport, the last few hours have thrown up encouraging signs. Those indicators have convinced Rodri and Barcelona's doctors that he could well be fit for the meeting with Manchester City on 8 December at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Rodri has already shared the happy surprise with his team-mates. His aim is simple: to be 100% ready for a game that means the world to him.

Next matches BAR Champions League 15:00 MCI

Facing Manchester City is personal. They are the club where he enjoyed his greatest successes, individually and collectively, and the club he will always owe a debt of gratitude to.

With that in mind, his recovery programme and training schedule have been built around a return in the first week of December. A reunion with the side that was his home for several seasons only sharpens his motivation.