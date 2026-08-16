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Translated by

Rodri deal puts Bouaddi on the verge of Manchester City

Transfers
Manchester City
Barcelona
Lille
Rodri
A. Bouaddi
England
Spain
France
Morocco

The Moroccan star will bolster the Citizens' ranks

Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi is closing in on a move to Manchester City this summer, with the Lille star set to bolster Pep Guardiola's ranks from the start of the new season.

City want a new midfielder, and they've settled on Bouaddi to fill the gap left by the potential departure of Spain's Rodri to Barcelona.

According to some reports, the Rodri deal to Barcelona is done, with only the official announcement left to come.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the transfer market expert, says City are now preparing to seal the signing of Bouaddi from Lille following Rodri's sale to Barcelona.

He added on X: "An agreement on personal terms was reached days ago, and the decision has already been taken: Bouaddi will join the team now, not in 2027".

Bouaddi, aged 18, was one of the standout members of the Morocco squad at the 2026 World Cup, where the Atlas Lions reached the quarter-finals.

Recent reports have made clear that the deal could cost City more than 100 million euros.



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