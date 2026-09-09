Rodri apologises profusely after victory over Feyenoord: 'I want to apologise'

Rodri issued an extensive apology to Valencia after FC Barcelona's emphatic 5-1 Champions League win over Feyenoord. The midfielder returned to his painful remarks during the earlier 0-5 victory at Mestalla and insisted he never meant to make the club or their players look ridiculous.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old Spaniard came under fire after Movistar Plus Deportes published footage of him speaking very negatively about Valencia while sitting on the substitutes' bench. "Very weak. They really are very bad, aren't they?" Rodri said, among other things, to team-mate Pau Cubarsí.

Afterwards, Rodri contacted Valencia captain José Luis Gayà and, on Wednesday evening after the match against Feyenoord, also explained himself in public. "I apologised to him and they were also meant for the whole squad," the midfielder began on Spanish television.

He also wanted to make it clear that, in his view, his words had been misinterpreted. "I also want to make clear that it was an expression of surprise. Anyone who sees the video can see that. At no point did I want to make anyone look ridiculous or take a difficult period for a club out of context. On the contrary."

More than anything, the midfielder said he wants a better future for Valencia. "We all hope, or at least I do, that Valencia return to the place where the club belong. This is our league and Valencia are one of the best clubs this league has had. That is simply what I wanted to say."

Rodri also took aim at Movistar's publication. "I would also like to say that it was a private conversation. I think we should all learn a little more from that. It is true that things are sometimes taken a little out of context, but at no point did I want to be disrespectful."

Finally, Spain's captain repeated his regret. "Once again, I apologise to Valencia. That's all, and if you have any questions about the match, please go ahead."