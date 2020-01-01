Rodgers: Leicester want Champions League, but Man Utd need it

The manager says the difference in expectations at the two clubs mean more pressure will be on the Red Devils

boss Brendan Rodgers says there will be more pressure on in Sunday's crunch clash at the King Power Stadium as they "need" rather than want to be in the .

The Foxes looked certain to be heading for a top-four finish, but have won just two of eight Premier League matches since the season resumed following a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leicester will start the final game of the season against Manchester United a point behind their opponents and , who are at home to for their own season-deciding clash.

Rodgers insists it will be a good season for his side regardless of the outcome this weekend, as the Foxes have already improved upon their ninth-place finish from last season.

Meanwhile, competing in the Champions League is a must for the Red Devils, who are looking to return to Europe's top competition after finishing sixth last season.

Ahead of Sunday's match, the former and manager said: "There is a difference where we want to be in the Champions League, but when you're a club like Manchester United, there’s a need to be in the Champions League.

"We want to be in it, but if we fall short, it's still been a really good season."

Rodgers is relishing the opportunity to contest a game of such magnitude as Sunday will certainly be the biggest match since he took charge of the club.

"I've been involved in finals and two-legged games where games mean everything so I'm not new to the situation. It's just very exciting," he said.

"Sometimes things peter out in a season, but for us this is what you're looking for. Our season doesn't finish until the very end, we can finish on a high."

Rodgers added "We are playing one of the superpowers of world football with a chance to go above them and get into the Champions League. We have one last shot, and that tells you how well the players have done."

Injury-hit Leicester are set to have winger Marc Albrighton back in contention for the final match of the campaign.