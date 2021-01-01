Roca happy to stay at Bayern Munich amid Valencia loan move speculation

The 24-year-old midfielder has played a minor role for the Bundesliga champions this season but has no interest in leaving for Valencia

Marc Roca is not seeking a move away from in the January transfer window despite speculation surrounding his future.

The defensive midfielder, who joined Bayern from Espanyol in a €15 million (£14m/$18m) deal last October, has been linked to a return to , with reports in his homeland claiming want to land him on loan.

Goal and SPOX has learned that Roca, who has played only 20 minutes of football and featured twice in the this season, feels settled in Munich and would rather stay at the club for the time being.

More teams

Bayern have not held discussions with any potential suitors for the 24-year-old.

A source close to the Spain Under 21 international said: "Everyone who knows Marc knows that he is a tireless worker who does not give up. He has been in Munich for only 13 weeks and just moved into his new apartment in December. Do you think he just wants to move on now? No chance!"

Roca, who made 121 senior appearances at before moving to , could be called into action again on Wednesday when the Bavarian side take on Holstein Kiel in the second round of the DFB Pokal. He played the full 90 minutes when they beat Duren 3-0 in the previous round in October.

Despite his lack of playing time, Roca insisted last month that he is happy at Bayern

"I am very happy to be here," he told Marca. "It is a new experience and I am looking forward to learning, improving and continuing to grow. I can't be in a better place, so I'm super happy."

Article continues below

Roca is not the only Bundesliga midfielder Valencia are interested in signing. Goal and SPOX can confirm that captain Omar Mascarell is also on their list of candidates.

Mascarell, who joined the Gelsenkirchen side from in 2018, is the captain of the club and has made 14 appearances this season.

Schalke are second bottom of the table with just seven points from 15 matches, having picked up their first Bundesliga win of the campaign on Saturday when they beat 4-0.