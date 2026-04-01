Robin van Persie receives fantastic news at Feyenoord immediately after the international break

Anis Hadj Moussa was back on the training pitch at Feyenoord on Wednesday. The Algerian winger even trained with the squad, which seems to be good news ahead of the away match against FC Volendam.

Feyenoord trained in public on Wednesday, meaning Hadj Moussa’s return is no longer a secret. Last week it was announced that the playmaker had left Algeria’s training camp

The Algerian Football Association confirmed that the Feyenoord player was not fit enough to feature during the international break. The left-footed player had sustained a groin injury during De Klassieker between Feyenoord and Ajax (1-1).

Feyenoord therefore brought Hadj Moussa back to Rotterdam early, where he worked on his recovery. It looks as though the winger will be available for selection against Volendam.

Top scorer Ayase Ueda was in action on Tuesday evening with Japan against England. The Netherlands’ World Cup opponents secured an impressive 0-1 away win.

However, Feyenoord will be anxiously awaiting news of how fit Leo Sauer is upon his return from Slovakia. The talented youngster picked up an injury last week.

There is a good chance that Feyenoord will start against Volendam with a front line consisting of Hadj Moussa, Ueda and Raheem Sterling.