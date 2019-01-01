Robertson: Liverpool can't win 5-0 & play beautiful football every week

The Scot helped Liverpool to their 16th league win in a row as they beat newly-promoted Sheffield United on Saturday

Andy Robertson says can’t be expected to win comfortably every week by playing attractive football.

The left-back played a crucial role as the Reds kept a clean sheet to see off newly-promoted on Saturday.

But after storming to a number of convincing victories last season, Jurgen Klopp’s side have seemingly found resounding wins harder to come by this season.

But Robertson says the side can’t be expected to ease to victory every single week, telling the club’s official website: “Look, you can't win 4-0, 5-0 every single week by playing beautiful football and everyone claps you off the park because they've been given a show.

“When you're not at your best and the other team are putting you under pressure then it's important to get the win.”

The Scot has been an ever-present for Liverpool in the league this season, and has formed a crucial relationship with fellow defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.

He also has two assists to his name in the current campaign, with Klopp’s men boasting the joint-best defensive record in the league, having conceded just five goals in seven games.

However, one worry for the German will be a lack of clean sheets, with the Reds managing just one from their opening six games before adding to that tally thanks to Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

Robertson was therefore pleased to come away with another clean sheet, having helped keep out an effort from Sheffield United’s John Fleck just minutes before Georginio Wijnaldum scored the only goal of the game.

“It's so important to come to these places and keep a clean sheet because the worst-case scenario is you draw 0-0,” added Robertson. “Yeah, it might not be ideal, but then you take it and you move on.

“But like I said, when we're not at our best, it's important we win and luckily we did that.”

Jurgen Klopp has now guided his side to 16 Premier League wins in a row, as well as eight league away wins in a row.

The Reds sit five points ahead of champions after winning their first seven games of the season.