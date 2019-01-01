Robertson: Liverpool are here to stay but Premier League title rivals have improved

The Scotland left-back isn't putting much stock in the penalty defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield, but is wary of other teams' progress

Andy Robertson thinks the chasing pack in the Premier League title race will pose more of a threat in the 2018-19 season.

After suffering just one league defeat all season, away to eventual champions , second-placed Liverpool finished a remarkable 25 points clear of in third, and 31 ahead of rivals .

Chelsea are starting afresh under Frank Lampard, while United, and have all invested in their squads this summer and will be expected to improve their domestic form. Jurgen Klopp, by contrast, has been notably quiet in the transfer window.

"We know the season did come down to that game at the Etihad really,” Robertson told Liverpool’s website. “But it’s over 38 games and that’s what it will come down to again.

"Look, we know we are a good team and we know we are here to stay. We need to prove that again.

"But like I said, the other teams that were quite a bit behind us last season will pose a better threat than they did last season and Man City will definitely be here to stay.

"So it will be an interesting league but it’s one where we can definitely compete in."

Robertson echoes the thoughts of Pep Guardiola, who believes that big-spending United in particular will offer sterner competition at the top of the table this season.

Sunday’s Community Shield had been billed as a chance for Liverpool or City to lay down the gauntlet ahead of the start of the league season next weekend. Despite City’s win, the 1-1 draw in normal time, with each team dominating one half, underlined how close the margins are likely to be once again.

Liverpool are the team to get the ball rolling in the Premier League as they welcome newly-promoted to Anfield on Friday night, before City travel to West Ham on Saturday.

“Whether we won or whether we lost today, we weren’t going to look too much into it,” Robertson added. “That was my opinion anyway because it’s a one-off game.

"Friday is a big one, nobody has hidden away from that as it’s the start of the Premier League and everyone looks to get off to a good start.

"Norwich City had a fantastic season in the Championship, I watched quite a bit of them and they are a very good team. So they will be coming here full of confidence after their promotion.

"I know how that feels and they will be looking to get their season off to a good start, so we know the threats that they will bring.

"But I hope that they know ours as well and we will be a lot better for today’s game going into Friday. It’s just about getting the performance right, which I’m sure we will do."