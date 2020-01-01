Robertson criticises Atletico players for ‘falling over’ as Liverpool lose in Madrid

The Scottish defender has aimed a dig at the Rojiblancos players for their antics at the Wanda Metropolitano

left-back Andy Robertson has hit out at ’s players for ‘falling over’ following the Reds’ 1-0 defeat in the Spanish capital.

Jurgen Klopp’s men dominated the ball but failed to register a single shot on target in the contest and must now make amends at Anfield.

captain Robertson, however, was not pleased with the manner in which the Rojiblancos players conducted themselves, perceiving them to have been timewasting after their early goal.

“The throw in before the corner should have gone to us so the officials made a mistake there, but their [goal from the] corner is just a ricochet,” Robertson said after the game.

“It was tight, but it was onside, and we gave them the best possible start to get their fans up and then they started falling over and trying to get under our skin, but we handled it well.

“They were falling over easy, but we got on with it and we are better than that. It was a decent performance, but we have a second leg to put it right.”

The defender also commented on the defensive tactics employed by Atletico head coach Diego Simeone, as well as the side’s post-match celebrations.

“That [performance is] what [Simeone] is,” Robertson continued. “When you’re not playing against him it is probably great to watch but we have no problem with it.

“They celebrated as if they had won the tie. But let’s see. We have some weeks then they come to Anfield. We know our fans will be there, so it is up to them to come as well.”

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk also shared his thoughts on the way Atletico had set up, saying he and his team-mates had been prepared to face a stubborn opponent.

“We knew it would be a proper battle, especially here in their home ground with the fans behind them and it didn’t help we conceded a goal in the corner and with their first chance,” Van Dijk said after the full-time whistle.

“It wasn’t even a chance, it was luck, but it still counts.

“That’s the way they play, and it is a bit of Spanish football as well. You have to adapt to that, but we knew that. We handled it pretty well. It’s not easy but it’s part of their game and we need to adapt as well.

“The message at half time was to keep playing and play side to side quickly and we knew there would be chances. We had the ball most of the game but couldn’t create massive opportunities, but we have another 90 minutes to set it straight and we should be full of confidence.”