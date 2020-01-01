Robert Jarni - NorthEast United went missing against Chennaiyin

Robert Jarni said NorthEast United's signing Andrew Keogh did not get enough service from his teammates...

FC head coach Robert Jarni felt that his team was unlucky to lose 0-2 against Chennaiyin but wants his players to learn from their mistakes.

Rafael Crivellaro and Nerijus Valskis scored two fantastic goals in the second half to secure three points for Chennaiyin at home.

After the game, Jarni said, "In the first minute, Chennaiyin were the better team. We played very bad against Goa as well and we were so unsure of what to do. When you play safe in defence, it is easier for the attacking players of the other team.

"Rafael’s (Crivellaro) goal was just fantastic. He saw the goalkeeper off his line and had a fantastic cross. That goal was crucial.

"We were not lucky but it happens in football. We lost a match we should’ve lost. But it happens. Sometimes, it is bad for coaches. We don’t have time to cry. We can think about this game only tonight. Next day is a new day and we must think about the new game. Smart guys are always learning from mistakes."

Jose Leudo missed the game due to a suspension but Jarni refused to accept the midfielder's absence as a reason for the team's poor display. He also added that new signing Andrew Keogh, who replaced the injured Asamoah Gyan, did not have service from the midfield.

"When we lose, everyone is missing (when asked if Leudo’s absence is the reason for poor control in midfield).

"Keogh played in continuously So he was match fit. We spoke to him and he said he was good to go. He played well. He did not have service though. He’s very experienced and he fought for every ball and pressed well."