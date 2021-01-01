Robbie Fowler - Defensive Kerala Blasters made it difficult for East Bengal

The East Bengal was happy with the fighting spirit of his team in the draw against Kerala Blasters...

A late equaliser from Scott Neville helped earn a point against in the (ISL) clash on Friday.

The Red and Golds coach Robbie Fowler was not too unhappy with the result as he chose to focus on the positives from the match and he felt that it was a good point to win.

"It is disappointing that we didn't win the game but there are plenty of positives from the game. We didn't lose the game, scored a late equaliser, we could have easily lost a point," said the East Bengal coach.

"When they scored the goal we lost our shape a little bit. It is understandable, they were trying to chase the game, players were trying to force passes on their own. We played three tough games in six days maybe that was the backend of why we were not on our normal selves in terms of performance. The boys showed a lot of grit and lots of desire. It is a good point."

The English coach suggested that Kerala Blasters made it difficult for his side by placing men behind the ball and defending in numbers.

"It is obviously not ideal, it is not something we planned. We go into every game believing that we can get the right result. They made it difficult for us putting lots of men behind the ball. They played in a shape which made easy for them to defend. It was tough but we got it in the end and that is the main thing."

The defence held a high-line when Albino Gomes' long ball found Jordan Murray who scored the opening goal and the East Bengal coach admitted that the defenders could have done a better job while covering the Australian striker.

"We didn't play high-line in the entire game. Maybe our wing-backs went a little bit higher to put pressure on them. When the ball came back into our final third we should have defended better. But it is gone now and the lads will learn from this."

Fowler shrugged off suggestions that East Bengal were the favourites to win the game. He said, "Kerala Blasters have been on a good little run themselves as well. Sometimes the opposition plays and sometimes they put you in a lot of pressure.

"Let's be steady, we have shown what we are all about and we don't give up."