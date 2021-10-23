Road to 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: India wrap up friendlies in Sweden

The Indian women's senior national team, under the tutelage of Thomas Dennerby, have last played a couple of friendlies against Swedish Dammalsvenskan - top tier - sides in Sweden.

Following a month-long camp at Jamshedpur, the Indian women embarked on foreign tours wherein they played friendlies against UAE (won 4-1) and Tunisia (lost 0-1) - both in UAE, before defeating Bahrain and Chinese Taipei 5-0 and 1-0 respectively in Bahrain.

There on the team traveled to Sweden to lock horns with Hammarby IF and Djurgarden IF.

How did the Indian women's team fare in Sweden?

Hammarby IF 3-2 India

Against Hammarby IF, for a team that Dennerby had earlier coached and led to the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final in 2004, India went down 3-2 despite leading at half-time at the Hammarby IP stadium in Stockholm, on Thursday.

After Nina Jakobsson (36') had given Hammarby the lead, Indumathi (30') and Manisa Panna (40') had seen India lead at half-time. However, the Dennerby's former side soon drew level through Amanda Sundstrom (52') before an own goal by Ranjana Chanu (78') took the game away from India.

Pyari Xaxa impressed on the wings while Indumathi did well to round up the goalkeeper for India's first goal, with Panna rising to a corner by Anju Tamang for the second. Panna missed another opportunity late in the match when she shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Djurgarden IF 1-0 India

India lost to Djurgarden IF by a solitary goal at the Stockholm Stadium, on Saturday. Fanny Lang's (45') scored the winner for the Swedish outfit but Indian eves put up a good fight.

Shreya Hooda, who stepped in place of Aditi Chauhan in goal, blocked Djurgarden from scoring in the third minute. Whereas, Ashalata Devi's header off a cross by Anju Tamang was also saved by goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty at the opposite end.

Hooda was kept busy under the bar as she denied Cameroonian forward Alexandra Takounda around 30 minutes in, while Daugherty too pulled off another save off Dangmei Grace from a set up by Sanju.

Following Fanny's goal at the stroke of half time, Dennerby's side kept a compact shape in order to prevent any further onslaught while also looking to get back into the game.

The inclusions of Michel Castanha, Sumati Kumari and Ranjana Chanu in the second half almost did the trick, as Sumati missed hitting the target in the 63rd minute and Ranjana made a crucial interception with 15 minutes to go.

In valiant efforts to draw something out of the tie, another substitute in Manisha Panna - who had replaced Ashalata Devi in the first half - also saw her long range effort go over and Ranjana missed from a free-kick by Indumathi Kathiresan.