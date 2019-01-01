EXTRA TIME: Riyad Mahrez set for Manchester City’s FA Cup final with Watford

The Algeria international is battle ready for the Citizens’ last game of the season, against the Hornets on Saturday

Riyad Mahrez has spoken of his readiness for ’s final against at Wembley Stadium.

The 28-year-old international recently helped the Citizens clinch the 2018/19 Premier League title.

Mahrez has scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions this season.

Ahead of the game against Javi Gracia’s men, Mahrez has taken to social media to herald his preparation.

“Last training before the final,” Mahrez posted on Instagram.

Mahrez will be expected to play a prominent role for Algeria in the 2019 in , which kicks off on June 21.

The Desert Warriors are drawn in Group C along with , and .