More than a few frustrated football fans are harbouring revenge fantasies following suspect VAR calls but a group of Gremio supporters took things one step further last Sunday as they exacted their own brand of vigilante justice on the technology.

The video booth at the Gremio Arena home was destroyed in a riot following their 3-1 defeat against Palmeiras. Visiting players were forced to flee to the dressing room amid a chaotic pitch invasion while, in the stands, fans of both teams went toe-to-toe as security authorities tried to restore order.

Two crucial calls – a penalty awarded to Palmeiras in the first half and a late disallowed goal which would have brought Gremio level – had left the hosts outraged by the use of the technology.

But the violence witnessed after the final whistle went far deeper; it was a mark of desperation as one of Brazil's biggest clubs slides inexorably towards relegation.

Another defeat midweek at the hands of Atletico Mineiro left Gremio in 19th place in Serie A, seven points away from safety with just 10 games remaining of the season.

The Tricolor's fall from grace has been dizzying in its speed. Just four years ago, under the direction of club legend Renato Gaucho, the club were crowned Copa Libertadores champions, subsequently making the semi-final stage in both 2018 and 2019 and also lifting four consecutive Gaucho state championship titles.

Domestically, too, Gremio have proven formidable opposition, never finishing out of the top six in the last four Serie A campaigns despite frequent distraction by their continental obligations. So what, exactly, has gone wrong at this former powerhouse now teetering on the brink of disaster?

The most logical place to look would be the sacking of Renato back in April, following a shock Libertadores preliminary defeat at the hands of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle.

The coach had lasted almost five seasons in his charge, an incredible achievement in a country where even the best trainers usually have a shelf-life measured in months rather than years. He has gone on to repeat his success at Flamengo, who this month look forward to the Libertadores final against Palmeiras and lie third in the Brasileirao standings.

Gremio, meanwhile, have disintegrated without Renato on the bench. Since he left the club have gone on to sack both successor Tiago Nunes and ex-Brazil boss Luiz Felipe Scolari, leaving Vagner Mancini to take over in October as the fifth coach (including caretaker Tiago Gomes) in barely six months.

Unsurprisingly amid such upheaval, results have suffered. Star signings such as ex-Juventus man Douglas Costa, Colombia international Miguel Borja and former Bayern Munich defender Rafinha have failed to stop the rot and things have only got worse for the Porto Alegre side.

Costa in particular has been a huge disappointment, netting just twice in 20 Serie A games as the team has plummeted down the standings.

Seven of their last nine outings have ended in defeat, burying the optimism caused by a mini-revival over August and September. Mancini nevertheless remains upbeat, pointing to the side's more combative performance against Mineiro as a sign that he can yet turn their fortunes around.

“The display was a lot better than what we had seen before,” the coach signalled to reporters following Wednesday's 2-1 reverse. “Gremio are starting to show the side I want them to show.

“An aggressive team, which presses and marks high up the pitch so we can play on the counter and in transition. There are still things missing. We are obviously going to try and correct the things which are still not right as soon as possible but the performance today was much different.”

There is little time for fine-tuning, however, as Gremio's fixture schedule continues to throw up daunting challenges.

Having taken on Serie A leaders Palmeiras and their closest challengers Mineiro within the space of 72 hours this week, on Saturday Mancini's charges must face arch-rivals, sixth-placed Internacional in the famously brutal Grenal derby of Porto Alegre.

The away side will also be without their fans, as the authorities decreed that only Inter supporters will be able to attend as a result of the pitch invasion and resulting chaos last Sunday.

There is no love lost between these two. One of the most infamous recent clashes occurred in the 2020 Libertadores and saw eight players sent off following a late brawl that involved the vast majority of each team's starting XI.

Inter additionally had to withstands the jeers and taunts of the Gremio faithful in 2016 when they were relegated for the first time in the club's history, and will be more than keen to repay the favour by pushing the Tricolor a little further towards the drop.

Defeat to their most hated adversaries could cause a blow to morale and effectively condemn Gremio to their first season in Serie B since winning the second tier back in 2005, while victory might prove just the tonic to spark a late revival and great escape in this final dash to the end.

The outlook nevertheless looks bleak, and last week's VAR destruction suggests that nerves are close to breaking point in the blue half of Porto Alegre after years of triumph and trophies.