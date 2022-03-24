Rio Ferdinand has emphatically ruled out re-joining Manchester United as the club's assistant manager, although he did joke that he would "crack the whip" if he was to be going back.

The Red Devils have underperformed throughout the 2021-22 campaign, with their latest defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League seeing their hopes of ending a five-year wait for a trophy go up in smoke.

Indeed, United are in the process of searching for a new permanent manager, with Erik ten Hag having been interviewed on Monday, but Ferdinand will not be joining his coaching staff, despite rumours circulating on social media.

What did Ferdinand say?

Ferdinand said in a video posted on FIVE: "I've been online and I've meant to have put myself forward for the assistant manager job at Man Utd. I don't know who gets this mad news.

"Whenever you pressed the 'send' button and thought that you're going to get me come back and go 'actually...', no I ain't, what you chatting about?

"So whoever's told you that you need to go back to your source and say 'listen man'. But if I did go in there, the whip would be getting cracked. Crack that whip.

"But no, I'm not. I'm not going in there. I've got a good relationship with the club, good relationship with people there. I know a lot of the guys that are playing there, the guys behind the scenes.

"I love the club. I love Man Utd with my heart. Grew up at West Ham, love West Ham. Played all my best years at Man Utd. Love the club. My kids support the club.

"Listen... I ain't coaching at Man Utd! You heard it here first. Them mad lies. Find out who that geezer is. You can't lie about that.

"Getting the fans all hyped thinking I'm coming... I ain't. I'm sorry to disappoint everyone who wanted me to come in and be a coach and put my boots back on. It ain't happening."

