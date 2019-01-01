Richmond Boakye’s Red Star Belgrade progress into Champions League group stage

The Ghana international helped the Star return to the European tournament after scoring three goals in the qualifiers

Richmond Boakye helped his Serbian club reach the Uefa group stage on Tuesday night.

Locked at 2-2 after the first leg, the Star battled to a 1-1 draw against , with El Fardou Ben Nabouhane’s own goal cancelling out Aleksa Vukanovic’s 59th-minute opener in the second leg of their qualifying game at Stadion Rajko Mitic.

The result saw Vladan Milojevic’s men reach the next stage of the European tournament on the away goal rule.

⏰ RESULTS ⏰



🔹 Crvena zvezda through on away goals



🔹 Olympiacos in the group stage for 19th time



🔹 secure spot in Thursday's draw



💪 Who impressed you tonight?#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 27, 2019

Boakye, who has scored three goals in eight appearances in the competition this season, featured for 62 minutes before making way for Tomane.

The international will hope to add to his efforts when his side take on Vojvodina in their next league game on Saturday.