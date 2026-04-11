Richarlison makes a bold decision ahead of the World Cup: ‘I’ll do what Casemiro said’

Brazil striker Richarlison has announced that, if he plays in the 2026 World Cup, he will give up his mobile phone for the entire tournament.

Speaking to France Football, the forward said the media and public scrutiny that trailed him at the 2022 tournament had undermined his focus.

Pressure off the pitch

Richarlison, who wore the No. 9 shirt for A Seleção, admitted the mental strain of balancing family and personal issues with his on-pitch duties: “I found myself having to deal with matters outside of football… things that affected my concentration.”

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He also noted that social media was a major distraction and praised teammate Casemiro’s advice to stay off these platforms during major tournaments: “He’s right… if I take part in the next edition, I won’t take my phone with me.”

A historic goal, but a bittersweet memory

His stunning strike against Serbia was named the tournament’s best goal, yet Brazil’s campaign ended in the quarter-finals, beaten on penalties by Croatia—a match Richarlison played despite a thigh injury.

He also confessed that the intense public and media scrutiny unsettled him.

He also revealed he had played the entire quarter-final against Croatia with a thigh injury, staying on the pitch until the 85th minute of the penalty-shootout defeat.

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Despite scoring 10 goals in 37 matches for Tottenham this season, Richarlison was left out of Brazil’s March training camp and has not featured for the national team since 14 October, when he earned his 54th cap.

Richarlison’s comments reveal a clear desire to regain mental balance and distance himself from external pressures, as the Brazilian striker works to rediscover his best form ahead of the 2026 World Cup, a tournament that could offer him a fresh chance to turn his international career around.