Everton star Richarlison believes that the club can firmly restore themselves to the upper echelons of the Premier League, with the Brazil star describing his commitment to the Toffees as a "loving relation".

The Merseyside outfit have endured a torrid season, hiring and firing Rafael Benitez and struggling to deliver a revival under Frank Lampard to leave them in the thick of a relegation battle.

But while Richarlison is under no false impression that it has been a tough season, he remains firmly enamoured with Everton, and holds hope they can reverse fortunes in the coming weeks and months.

What has been said?

"I have a great relationship with both the club and the supporters," the 24-year-old told GOAL. "I know how everything works on a daily basis. At this moment we're through a difficult situation, fighting at the bottom of the table, but I believe in each one of my mates.

"We have a good team. We could be fighting at the top of the table, but then we've suffered with a lot of injuries and we felt this. But I'm sure we will climb up the table.

"My relation with Everton is this, it's a love relation. I have a great fondness towards Everton, as they have for me, and I'm thankful for this. I'm sure we'll climb up the table."

Richarlison on Lampard relationship

The Brazilian has seen a succession of acclaimed managers, including Champions League winners Carlo Ancelotti and Benitez, take him under their wing during his stay at Goodison Park, but now finds himself under a manager not too far removed from his own playing days.

"We try to learn the maximum we can from him," he added on Lampard. "Due to his past as a football player, he can understand our situation as well. He knows we're not living a good moment, so he is always trying to lift our spirits.

"This is his second job as a manager in the Premier League, the first one being in Chelsea. He has all that it takes to do a great job here at Everton. The players have to believe in his work, which we're doing. We'll do everything to evolve with him in charge and we hope he can be happy with Everton as well."

