Arsenal star Declan Rice is one of five England players to have pulled out of Thomas Tuchel's squad during the international break.

Newcastle's Tino Livramento and Chelsea's Cole Palmer are also out of the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, along with Manchester United duo Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford.

According to English newspaper "The Sun", all five withdrew from the Three Lions squad because of injury problems.

James Garner and Morgan Gibbs-White have come in as late call-ups. Both join up with the rest of the squad at St George's Park tomorrow, Tuesday.

England host Spain at Wembley on Saturday, then travel to face the Czech Republic in Prague on Tuesday.

A trip to Rijeka follows on 3 October to face Croatia, before a return to London for a second meeting with the Czech Republic on 6 October in the UEFA Nations League.

Rice was a pivotal figure in England's 2026 World Cup campaign, which took them to third place. It was their best finish since lifting the trophy in 1966.

The Arsenal star started every England match last summer bar the final group-stage game against Panama, taking his tally to 80 international caps.

His withdrawal, the paper says, comes down to load management.

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