'Reyna's emergence was so quick' - Friedel hails 'amazing' Dortmund youngster

The former U.S. men's national team goalkeeper was full of praise for the up-and-coming attacker

Former U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Brad Friedel says that Gio Reyna's rise with has been even faster than expected.

The young attacker, son of former star Claudio Reyna and former U.S. women's national team midfielder Danielle Egan, joined Borussia Dortmund in 2019 after originally breaking through with 's academy.

With the elder Reyna serving as the club's sporting director, the now-17-year-old midfielder earned attention from Europe due to his performances with the club's youth teams as well as the U.S. U-17 side.

Reyna moved right into Dortmund's youth setup, but his rapid rise continued this January when he made his debut.

The teenager came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute of a 5–3 win against FC on January 18, joining eventual hat-trick hero Erling Haaland in making his Bundesliga debut.

With that appearance, Reyna became the youngest American to ever appear in the Bundesliga, a record previously set by Christian Pulisic.

The comparisons to the winger have come for several years and, having watched his career from afar, Friedel says that he believes that Reyna is on the right path towards reaching an elite level.

"The emergence has happened so quick for Gio," Friedel told BET-PA. "He was over in the U.S. for NYCFC doing well. I’m sure everyone is familiar with his dad who had a very successful playing career over in , , and .

"I’ve seen Gio play many times in academy sides for New York as well as the youth national sides. Everyone expected him to leave and play in Europe somewhere, but we didn’t expect to see him emerge in Dortmund’s first team so quickly – it’s great for him, and amazing for football over here in the U.S. as well."

Reyna has since made a second appearance for the Dortmund first team as it appears the teenager is becoming a bigger piece of Lucien Favre's plans.

The club currently sits fourth in the Bundesliga behind , and .

Just four points off the lead, Dortmund will face 11th-place Union Berlin on Saturday before looking ahead to a DFB-Pokal clash with on Tuesday.