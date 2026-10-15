Thomas Reis has hailed Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian star drove Trabzonspor to a 4-2 away win over Finnish side KuPS at the Tammelan Stadion in Tampere in the UEFA Conference League.

Salah turned in one of his best displays in a Trabzonspor shirt this season. A goal and an assist swung the tie the way of the Turkish side.

Reis said during the post-match press conference: "To win titles, you need a competitive player like Mohamed Salah in your team. He will lead us to the title this season, and I feel that through his performance. When you ask me, I will say that he has the mentality that leads all of us at Trabzonspor."

The German coach added: "I told the team that he is the playmaker, and so they must pass the ball to him wherever they find him. Today he settled the match for us with one of the best passes and a goal with which he sealed the win."

Nor did Reis hold back on his admiration for the Egypt international, calling him an exceptional, one-of-a-kind player.

He explained: "Every time he touches the ball, you know he is going to produce something special, and that is why I am happy and grateful to the club's management and to him personally as a player for choosing this club to contribute to."

His closing words: "There is no one like him, and I am no longer surprised when he does anything perfectly, because I watched him sweep aside one of the best leagues in Europe, so I know he will put in a special performance in every match."



