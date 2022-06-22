It remains one of the most iconic goals scored in World Cup history

11 seconds. Sometimes you just need 11 seconds to crystallize time into moments of irredeemable history. Well, if you are Diego Maradona you surely don't need more than that.

An immortal dash, a historic solo effort, and a clinical finish gave birth to a moment of sporting genius that would irrefutably shine bright withstanding the sands of time. Peter Shilton in goal was left crawling on the ground, just like five other fellow teammates, as Maradona pushed the ball into the net on the 22nd of June 1986 at the Estadio Azteca in a World Cup quarterfinal.

36 years later, that goal continues to amaze fans and pundits and is still, arguably, one of the greatest goals ever scored in a World Cup.

How did Maradona score the 'Goal of the Century'?

Just four minutes after the infamous 'Hand of God', where Maradona scored the goal with his fist, this act of footballing sorcery took place.

England were already 1-0 down and they were trying to make a comeback into the match. In the 55th minute, Peter Beardsley lost possession to Jose Luis Cuciuffo. Hector Henrique received the pass and then forwarded it to Maradona who was inside his own half.

As soon as he had the ball at his feet, he turned and pirouetted to escape the challenge from Gary Stevens. Peter Reid swiftly tried to close him but the Argentine left him in his wake with a deft half turn and transferred the ball from his right to his favourite left.

Reid was bamboozled by the artistry and after running beside Maradona for a few yards, he gave up the chase as if he could already see the writing on the wall. After escaping two challenges, the Argentine number 10 galloped through the right-wing like a man on a mission. Terry Butcher left behind his trailing leg to stop the forward but that was not enough to end the poetry in motion.

Just at the edge of the penalty box, the other centre back Terry Fenwick, who was already on a yellow, put in a half-hearted challenge, and Maradona with a slight body feint left him embarrassed. Now, the skipper was one-on-one against Peter Shilton who had come out of his line to narrow down the angle. Maradona slowed down a bit and dribbled past Shilton with his majestic left foot that left the keeper crawling on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Butcher had covered ground and slid in to stop the marauding forward. But his challenge was a fraction late and by then the ball had already crossed the goal line. Maradona stumbled a bit but he was soon back on his feet and ran towards the corner flag to celebrate the strike.

What did Maradona say about the 'Goal of the Century'?

In 2002, the goal was voted 'Goal of the Century' as part of the buildup to the 2002 World Cup tournament on the FIFA website.

Maradona later stated, "I made the play to give it to Valdano, but when I got to the area they surrounded me and I had no space. Therefore, I had to continue the play and finish it myself."

He also made a tongue-in-cheek comment about the England defence that broke down like a pack of cards.

"I don't think I could have done it against any other team because they all used to knock you down; they (England) are probably the noblest in the world".

Diego Maradona passed away in November 2020 but his magical exploits are sure to make him immortal among football fans. And there was no greater act than the Goal of the Century!