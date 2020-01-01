Revierderby without fans 'makes your heart bleed', says Dortmund chief Zorc

The Bundesliga hopefuls will host Schalke in a behind-closed-doors clash on Saturday as the German top flight resumes in testing times.

A Revierderby without fans is a painful reality that and followers must accept, Michael Zorc has warned.

The rivals meet on Saturday as the German top flight resumes after the lengthy shutdown that followed the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the match will be behind closed doors and supporters have been urged to stay away from Signal Iduna Park.

"A Revierderby without fans makes your heart bleed," said Dortmund sporting director Zorc.

"We will need a high level of personal motivation on Saturday without the supporters there.

"Everyone should watch the game at home, that's very important for the restart."

BVB are four points behind league leaders and were held to a 0-0 draw in October's trip to Schalke.

Coach Lucien Favre acknowledged the unique circumstances surrounding such a high-profile fixture, but cited two things that will help his side – the ability to make five substitutions and the fact his players have benefited from the services of a psychologist.

Lucien #Favre : "Ich freue mich, dass wir fünf Spieler während des Spiels wechseln können. Das ist eine sehr gute Idee und es wird nötig sein." #BVBS04 pic.twitter.com/eU3g8HhGWq — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 14, 2020

"I am happy that we can change five players during the game. It is a very good idea and it will be necessary," he said.

"It is very good that we now have a psychologist on the team, since it is a very special situation for everyone.

"We trained well. Now we are in the hotel, everyone is doing their job very well. We have no problem with it."

Favre confirmed he would be without Axel Witsel and Emre Can after both players were forced to leave the team's quarantine bubble for treatment on injuries.