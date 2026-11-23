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Borussia Dortmund saw Emre Mor as a wonderkid, and he had been dubbed the "Turkish Messi" before joining the club. In recent years, though, he has become a journeyman. Now his odyssey has come to a bitter halt, at least for the time being.

NEC Nijmegen announced on Monday that Mor, just 29, is stepping away from professional football and putting his unusual career on hold. Whether or when he will return remains unclear. The club has terminated the two-year contract signed in the summer "with immediate effect".

"Since I was a little boy, I had only one dream: to become a professional footballer. Being able to live that dream means everything to me. I have always tried to give everything for the sport I love so much," Mor was quoted as saying in the club's statement.

He said "some health problems" had led him to decide "to temporarily step away from professional football and focus on myself". Mor said he had "reached a point where I need to listen to my body, respect my limits and put my wellbeing first". He remained "confident about what the future holds for me".

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Nijmegen technical director Carlos Aalbers described Mor as "a very talented footballer" and said an immediate parting of ways was "the best solution for both sides": "Health always comes first. We wish Emre all the best in this situation and all the best for the future."

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Emre Mor at Dortmund: The "Turkish Messi" wanted to leave after one season

Mor joined Borussia Dortmund from Nordsjaelland in 2016 for around €10 million with great expectations on his shoulders. In his only year at the club, he made just 19 competitive appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He wanted out after one season, but a move to Inter collapsed at the final hurdle when his agent at the time, Muzzi Özcan, made additional financial demands of the Nerazzurri.

Who knows how Mor's career might have unfolded had that move gone through. The then 20-year-old parted ways with his agent after the Inter debacle and unexpectedly joined Celta Vigo. Dortmund received €13 million, so the deal worked out for them financially at least.

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Mor's career soon stalled. He spent two years at Vigo, but is remembered chiefly for a dubious photo of him sitting on a throne bearing his name and shirt number . He spent the rest of his six-year contract with the La Liga club on loan at other clubs, mostly in Turkey.

Mor played for Galatasaray, Olympiacos and then Karagümrük, among others. The latter club signed him on a free transfer, only to sell him straight to Fenerbahce for €2 million and take him back on loan. He made 49 appearances for Fenerbahce, scoring six goals and providing five assists, but the club let him leave on a free transfer again in the summer.

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Nijmegen then took Mor on. "Last summer, we took on the challenge together to support each other and give him the opportunity to show his talent at NEC," Aalbers said, explaining the thinking behind the move. But this chapter of Mor's career did not prove successful either.

Emre Mor: Career statistics