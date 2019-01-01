Reports: Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo set for two-week absence

According to reports, the Nigeria striker will participate at the Afcon finals despite the injury he sustained on Friday

Odion Ighalo will spend the next two weeks on the sidelines, which would not threaten his chances of making his debut, according to reports.

On Friday, the striker was replaced 12 minutes into Shenhua's 1-1 draw against Tianjin Teda in a Chinese Super League encounter after picking an injury.

The incident sparked doubts about the former hitman’s availability for 's Afcon campaign, but reports have it that he is likely to sit out just two weeks.

Gernot Rohr will hope his first-choice striker is fit enough to join the pre-Afcon camp, which starts on June 2, in Asaba.

The Super Eagles play Zimbabwe [June 8] and [June 16] in friendlies at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba and Ismailia Stadium respectively.

The team is expected in Alexandria, their Group B base, on June 17.

They start their Afcon campaign with a tie against Burundi on June 22 before taking on Guinea and Madagascar on June 26 and 30 respectively.